CM Omar Abdullah Reiterates Demand Of ‘J&K Statehood’ In PM Modi’s Presence: ‘My Heart says...’

Ganderbal: Stressing the demands of restoration of 'statehood' to Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that he is hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon fulfil his promise of re-granting statehood to J-K.

CM Abdullah said that when PM Modi came to Jammu and Kashmir after becoming PM for the third time, he had promised three things, including the restoration of 'statehood', conducting free and fair elections and bridging the distance between Delhi and hearts of people of J-K, out of which he had fulfilled two.

The Chief Minister further expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for visiting the territory, hoping that he will come here again and again.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Sonamarg Tunnel, Omar Abdullah said, "When you came to Srinagar after becoming PM for third term, you had promised three important things. You had said you are trying bridge the distance of hearts of J-K people with Delhi, and your works are proving this. In 15 days, this is your second visit to J-K. Earlier, you gave J-K a railway gift. At that you had said, elections will be conducted, you did that too. You gave people of J-K a chance to choose their representatives. Elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir and the biggest thing was that there was no complaint of any irregularities anywhere, no complaint of misuse of power. The credit for this goes to you (PM Modi), your colleagues and the Election Commission of India."

"My heart says that very soon you (PM Modi) will fulfill your promise of restoring statehood. Today, on this occasion, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming here in this cold... You have a very old relationship with Jammu and Kashmir, we hope that you come here again and again, stay among us and join our happiness," he added.

CM Abdullah further stated that the presence of PM Modi on the inauguration ceremony is evidence that people who attacks and disrupts peace and development of J-K won't get succeeded in their agenda.

He said, "The presence of the Prime Minister on the inauguration of this tunnel is evidence that people who attacks, don't want peace and development in J-K won't get succeeded ever.... The people of J-K is happy that this tunnel was inaugurated by you. I feel myself lucky that when the foundation stone of this tunnel was put, at that time I was part of that program as Chief Minister in 2012."

The Chief Minister further praised the BJP-led Central government efforts for fastening the construction of this tunnel, which will ease the life of the people of the territories of J-K and Ladakh.

"It took so long for this project, there were obstacles, project couldn't get start, but, due to PM Modi and Nitin Gadkari, the construction of this project was fastened. Today, this Sonamarg Tunnel, which was known as Z-Morh tunnel is inaugurated. Now, due to this tunnel, people won't need to leave their homes to go in the valley areas," CM Abdullah said.

Explaining the benefits of this tunnel, CM Abdullah said that tourism will flourish 12 months of the year and Sonamarg will be developed as a destination of winter tourism.

He said, "Now, a winter tourism will flourish all 12 months and Sonamarg will be developed as a destination of winter tourism. along with it, we will fasten the work of Zojila Tunnel. We can witness the results of PM Modi's efforts on border to establish peace, whether its Machil, Keran or Gurez areas, whether its about tourism or development, tourists are coming to these areas. We hope that we will find similar testament in Sonamarg also."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg located in Jammu and Kashmir. The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore.

It comprises of the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km in length, an egress tunnel and approach roads. Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg enroute to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.

The newly inaugurated Sonamarg tunnel will also promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods.

Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh.

This enhanced connectivity will boost defence logistics, and drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.