CM Omar Abdullah To Hold Cabinet Meetings In Pahalgam, Gulmarg To Revive J&K Tourism

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a sharp decline in tourism following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, as tourists are avoiding the state due to border volatility and security situation. The decline in tourism is hurting the state's economy and thus, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has decided to chair cabinet meetings in Pahalgam and Gulmarg to instil confidence and encourage tourists to return to the Valley.

This will be the first time that the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) government will hold a cabinet meeting outside the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu.

During his visit, Chief Minister Abdullah, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet and top civil and police officials, is also likely to meet stakeholders of the tourism sector in Pahalgam.

On May 15, Chief Minister Abdullah chaired a meeting with the Hoteliers Association at the Civil Secretariat to discuss their concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack. During the meeting, CM Abdullah assured the stakeholders that the government is fully committed to supporting them.

On April 22, Pakistan-backed terrorists launched a terror attack on innocent tourists at Baisaran ground near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 civilians and injuring several others.

The terror attack created fear among tourists, leading to a drop in tourism in the region. Stakeholders in the sector say 90 per cent of bookings have been cancelled.

Tourism, which contributes significantly to Jammu and Kashmir's economy (estimated at Rs 10,000 crore annually), has seen massive cancellations, with bookings dropping sharply after 50 tourist sites were closed following the attack.

Due to the decline in tourism, shops selling pashmina shawls, saffron and souvenirs have closed down, which has greatly affected the economy of the region. According to an estimate, the tourism industry has suffered a loss of about two thousand crore rupees this month.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on the morning of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), killing over 100 dreaded terrorists.