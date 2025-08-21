THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced at Central Stadium that Kerala has been declared as India's first fully digitally literate state. The Kerala CM said, "This is indeed a proud moment for Kerala and for every Malayali across the globe. Today, our state has achieved a milestone that fills us with immense pride. Kerala has become the first fully digital state in India. I want to extend my special congratulations to our youth, whose dedication and involvement made this achievement possible."

"Just as Kerala once became the first fully literate state in the country in 1991, today we have repeated history by setting another benchmark. Both achievements came under the leadership of a Left Democratic Front government, and this underlines the commitment and determination required to bring society together for such transformative progress," the Kerala CM added.

Explaining the origin of this benchmark, the Kerala Chief Minister said, "The success story began in Pullampura Panchayat, which became the first fully digitally literate panchayat in Kerala. Overcoming challenges, volunteers, local representatives, and students together ensured that even ordinary citizens, including the elderly and homemakers, became digitally empowered. Today, those who once had little exposure to computers or smartphones are paying bills online, using services, and actively engaging on social media."

The Kerala CM also remarked that this achievement is "a model for the entire country". He said, "Kerala's achievement is remarkable when compared with national and global figures. In India, only about 38% of households are digitally literate. Against this backdrop, Kerala's accomplishment is not just a milestone for us but a model for the entire country."

Moreover, he also explained the whole process of evaluation. "This project was massive in scale. Over 83 lakh households were surveyed, and 22 lakh learners were identified. Out of them, nearly 21.87 lakh people successfully passed the evaluation -- including more than 15,000 senior citizens above 90 years of age." The Kerala Chief Minister also praised Kerala's youth for their committment and contribution towards this process. "What made this effort possible was the contribution of 2.57 lakh volunteers, including college and school students, NSS, NCC, Kudumbashree workers, literacy mission members, and other community groups. Their selfless service without expecting anything in return is proof of the social responsibility and commitment of Kerala's youth," he said.

Highlighting the inclusivity of all the communities, including the tribal areas, he said, "We must also recognise that inclusivity was the guiding principle of this mission. No community, no region was left behind. Even in tribal areas like Idamalakudy and Attappady, the program achieved remarkable success. This is not the end, but just the beginning." "In the next phase, all essential certificates and documents will be digitised and linked with DigiLocker, making Kerala the first state in India to implement such a universal system. Citizens will also be trained to identify cybercrimes and misuse of social media, ensuring responsible digital literacy," explaining the next phase, Kerala CM added.

Moreover, the Kerala Chief Minister also emphasised the need for the internet as a basic right. "Of course, digital literacy cannot exist in isolation. That is why Kerala declared the internet as a basic right and launched the K-Fon project, providing affordable high-speed connectivity across the state. Already, over 1.5 lakh internet connections have been delivered, and public Wi-Fi hotspots are being established to ensure no urban-rural divide."

"Today, more than 900 government services are already available online, and with K-SMART, local body services are also fully digitised. People no longer need to run from office to office for certificates or complaints; everything can be done online. Even Malayalis living abroad can now access essential services without coming home," he added.

The Kerala CM also remarked that this achievement is the real Kerala story. "This is the real Kerala story, building a knowledge-based, inclusive, and technologically empowered society. Through digital empowerment, Kerala is showing the nation what a progressive future can look like. And we will continue moving forward together," he said.