As CM Race Continues, BJP Manipur In-Charge Sambit Patra Holds Meetings With Party MLAs

A day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, BJP's state in-charge Sambit Patra chaired closed-door meetings on Monday with several BJP legislators at a hotel to discuss the next steps.

According to PTI sources, Patra met with Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata, Municipal Administration Housing and Development Minister Y Khemchand, Education Minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh and BJP MLA Th Radheshyam.

Amid the critical situation in state, more meetings are expected within the next 48 hours, either within the state or elsewhere, to decide on the new Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers.

As the assembly session deadline is fast approaching, the BJP is under pressure to appoint a new Chief Minister by February 12. If the party fails to do so, the Manipur Legislative Assembly will automatically dissolve, according to the rules.

Failure to convene the session by February 12 could lead to the imposition of the President's Rule in the state.

The next 48 hours are critical for the BJP to finalise the new leadership for the state. The upcoming meeting is highly expected to determine the new Chief Minister.

Reacting to the new CM face, BJP MLA from Manipur, Y Khemchand Singh said that all the members will accept the decision of the party's high command.

"We accept the decision taken by the high command. The problem is gone. The problem we are facing now is how to bring back normalcy. As per the system of the party, whatever the party's high command decides, we have to accept it. All the members will accept the party's decision," Y Khemchand Singh told ANI.

National Peoples' Party (NPP) working president, Sheikh Noorul Hassan, said they withdrew support from Biren Singh's government due to his failure to restore peace and normalcy, while reaffirming support for the NDA alliance.

"NPP has withdrawn support from N Biren Singh govt. We do not believe in his leadership because of his failure to restore normalcy and peace in Manipur. His resignation from the CM post is a welcome step towards restoring peace and normalcy in the state. We are a part of the NDA alliance at the Centre, we will always cooperate and work with BJP as part of NDA to bring normalcy to the state," Sheikh Noorul Hassan told ANI.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)