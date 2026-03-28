CM Rekha Gupta addresses young innovators at ‘India Innovates 2026’ Hackathon

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the “India Innovates 2026 - World’s Biggest Hackathon” and addressed young innovators.

The Chief Minister said that the ideas presented at the event go beyond technology, offering practical solutions to improve cities, strengthen democracy, and empower society. She noted that today’s youth have the ability to transform ideas into innovation and innovation into meaningful impact.

Calling for the creation of “Delhi 2.0,” the Chief Minister emphasised building a city driven by innovation, empowered by inclusion, and balanced with both technology and trust.

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She praised the enthusiasm, skills, and determination of the youth, calling them a valuable asset to the nation, and extended her best wishes.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi CM Gupta said, "Participated in “India Innovates 2026 World’s Biggest Hackathon.” The ideas of the young innovators present here were not limited to technology alone, but they were presenting concrete solutions towards making cities better, strengthening democracy, and making society more empowered."

"This is the same generation that has the capability to turn Ideas into Innovation and Innovation into Impact. Let us come together to build Delhi 2.0. A Delhi that is inspired by innovation, empowered by inclusion, and gives equal importance to trust along with technology.

"The enthusiasm, skills, and resolve of all you young friends are India's invaluable assets. Best wishes to all of you. On this occasion, BJP Delhi's State General Secretary Shri Vishnu Mittal ji, the program's convener and councilor Shri Shashi Yadav ji, along with other distinguished guests, were present," she added.