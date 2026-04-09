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NewsIndiaCM Rekha Gupta attends IPU convocation, highlights focus on Education reforms
REKHA GUPTA

CM Rekha Gupta attends IPU convocation, highlights focus on Education reforms

Congratulating the students receiving medals and degrees, the Chief Minister said that the youth are the driving force behind the vision of a “Viksit Bharat,” and their success will take the nation to greater heights.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 06:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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CM Rekha Gupta attends IPU convocation, highlights focus on Education reforms

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the 18th convocation ceremony of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University along with Lieutenant Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu.

Congratulating the students receiving medals and degrees, the Chief Minister said that the youth are the driving force behind the vision of a “Viksit Bharat,” and their success will take the nation to greater heights.

The Chief Minister stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi’s education system is undergoing rapid transformation. The education budget has increased to ₹19,326 crore, leading to improved infrastructure, modern classrooms, and better access to technology for students.

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She added that the government is focused on providing education and facilities aligned with the needs of the youth. Vice Chancellor Dr. Mahesh Verma and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu for an inspection visit along the Yamuna stretch at Vasudev Ghat and Yamuna Bazar Ghat, reviewing cleanliness, infrastructure, and the pace of ongoing rejuvenation works.

With clear directions on timely execution and quality, desilting activities are being accelerated, and pre-monsoon preparations are being aligned for completion on schedule.

The Delhi Government is working with real-time assessment, accountability, and firm execution, ensuring that every step leads to a cleaner, healthier, and more vibrant Yamuna for the city.

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