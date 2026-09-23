/Delhi clears DURGA scheme: 1,300 pink e-autos for women, transgender drivers

The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the DURGA e-auto scheme, opening the way for 1,300 pink electric autos for women and transgender persons in its first phase. The scheme will allow eligible applicants to own and drive e-autos for work, while the government plans to use the vehicles to improve last-mile travel and passenger safety across the capital.
DURGA stands for Upliftment and Rozgar for Women/Transgender Green E-Auto. The scheme is aimed at helping women and transgender persons earn a living by owning and driving electric autorickshaws.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the scheme would combine employment with safer public transport.
"The ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme will open a new chapter of dignity, safety and economic empowerment for women and transgender persons."
The government said the autos will also support last-mile connectivity and Delhi's move towards electric public transport.
Under the first phase, the government proposes to register 1,300 pink electric autos. The allocation will be split between women and transgender applicants.
Applications will be invited through a dedicated online portal. Applicants will have to meet the eligibility rules set by the government.
Women applying for a pink e-auto must be between 20 and 40 years old and residents of Delhi. They must have a valid voter identity card, an LMV driving licence and a PSV badge.
The applicant's family income for the 2025-26 financial year must not be more than Rs 5 lakh. Neither the applicant nor her family can own a registered transport vehicle or three-wheeler.
One condition is likely to draw particular attention. Women with more than three children will not be eligible for the scheme.
Transgender applicants must also be between 20 and 40 years old and live in Delhi. They will need a valid voter identity card, an LMV driving licence and a PSV badge.
They must also have a valid transgender certificate issued by the office of a District Magistrate in Delhi.
No. Vehicles allotted under the scheme will have a three-year lock-in period. During this period, the e-auto cannot be sold, transferred or otherwise disposed of.
The government is also looking at charging access for these vehicles. According to the Cabinet statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said space for EV charging facilities is available in the parking areas of 70 Metro stations.
The electric autos will carry DURGA branding and special identification features. The government wants passengers to be able to recognise vehicles operating under the scheme easily.
Gupta said women and transgender passengers can face problems with transport and safety, particularly early in the morning and late in the evening. The scheme has been designed with these concerns in mind.
The government expects the rollout of 1,300 electric autos to create work beyond driving. More e-autos on the road could increase demand for repair, servicing, EV charging and battery recycling services.
The government said the social and economic impact of the scheme will be reviewed from time to time.
Eligible women and transgender persons will be able to submit applications through a dedicated online portal. The government has said applications will be invited online, with benefits limited to people who meet the prescribed conditions.
Applicants should check the final government notification and portal instructions once applications open, particularly for the documents required and the allotment process.
The broader EV push is already under way in Delhi. The government's 2026 EV policy took effect on July 1, while an EV subsidy portal was launched in July for eligible vehicle buyers.
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