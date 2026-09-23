Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Delhi clears DURGA scheme: 1,300 pink e-autos for women, transgender drivers

Delhi clears DURGA scheme: 1,300 pink e-autos for women, transgender drivers

Delhi Cabinet clears the DURGA e-auto scheme for 1,300 pink electric autos. Check eligibility, allocation, application rules and who can apply.

Published: Sep 23, 2026, 06:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
Delhi clears DURGA scheme: 1,300 pink e-autos for women, transgender drivers
Image Credit: ANI. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Delhi clears DURGA scheme: 1,300 pink e-autos for women, transgender drivers
2
3
4
5