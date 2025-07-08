CM Rekha Gupta Fulfils Another Budget Promise, Approves Rs 53 Crore District-Level Fund

In a significant governance move, the Delhi Cabinet led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved the Integrated District Project Fund and District Project Fund to fast-track essential small-scale development works at the district level. The schemes, which aim to decentralize decision-making and speed up grassroots development, were greenlit during a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Gupta on Monday.

The government has earmarked a total of Rs 53 crore for the two funds — Rs 20 crore for the Integrated District Project Fund and Rs 33 crore for the District Project Fund — with each of Delhi’s 11 administrative districts set to receive Rs 3 crore. The funds will be used to address urgent local needs without bureaucratic delays.

CM Rekha Gupta emphasized that the initiative is rooted in the principles of “perform, reform and transform” and reflects the government's commitment to decentralization. CM Gupta said that the Delhi government want essential development works to be completed right at the district level without waiting for higher-level approvals.

The funds will cover a wide range of minor but essential projects, including:

Infrastructure: Repairs of roads, bridges, and government office structures.

Community Facilities: Maintenance of community halls, Panchayat Bhawans, and other public amenities.

Social Welfare: Repair and maintenance of schools, dispensaries, gaushalas (cow shelters), street lights, CCTV cameras, drains, and ponds; and projects related to education and health.

Other Works: Maintenance of public toilets, parks, and flood control projects, among others, as deemed necessary by local authorities.

The project will be overseen by a Project Approval Committee (PAC) in each district, headed by the District Magistrate and including the Additional District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (HQ), Block Development Officer, senior accounts officer, and a representative from the beneficiary department. The structure aims to ensure both speed and transparency in implementation.

The small-scale development works will be executed through various government agencies, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

CM Gupta said that this fund will enable district officials to act swiftly on critical local needs. It empowers the administration to implement change where it matters the most — at the grassroots.