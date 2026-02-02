CM Rekha Gupta highlights infra, health takeaways for Delhi in Union Budget

A day after the presentation of the Union Budget 2026, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared key takeaways for the city in the proposals, highlighting that the Budget opens new opportunities for Delhi in areas including infrastructure and health.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Chief Minister Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Home Minister Amit Shah for continued support in matters relating to Delhi’s security, law and order, and administrative responsibilities.

Presenting key aspects of Delhi-specific proposals and schemes in the Union Budget, CM Gupta said sectors such as roads, water, transport, health, employment and security improve most effectively when the Centre and the State work together, and this Budget reflects the strength of that cooperation.

Highlighting the overall impact of the Budget, the Chief Minister said it is development-oriented, with enhanced capital expenditure driving construction activity and job creation nationwide.

She noted that capital expenditure has increased from Rs 11.2 lakh crore last year to Rs 12.2 lakh crore this year. This will lead to more roads, more projects and large-scale employment, directly benefiting major cities like Delhi.

Referring to women and youth, the Chief Minister said the Budget includes provisions such as the construction of hostels for girls, enabling them to complete their education. New avenues have been opened for youth through skills, technology and employment.

Special focus has also been placed on job creation in sectors such as health, sports and tourism. Overall, she said, the Budget balances development, reform and relief, and she elaborated on specific provisions made for Delhi.

The Chief Minister said that the Finance Minister’s reference to the Orange Economy in the Budget speech is a highly commendable step. She stated that, to promote emerging sectors such as AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics), the Central Government is planning to establish ‘Content Creation Labs’ in 15,000 secondary schools.

Referring to the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment (SASCI), the Chief Minister said its size has been increased from Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 2 crore, an increase of nearly 33 per cent. This will allow Delhi to accelerate development works such as roads, flyovers, buses, water and sewerage without placing additional pressure on its own budget.

Focusing on MSMEs and the services sector, the Chief Minister said Delhi’s economy is driven by small traders, shopkeepers and service providers.

She hailed the Budget provides a Rs 10,000 crore fund for small businesses, facilitating quicker access to capital, easier credit processes and business expansion. With lakhs of small traders and service professionals in Delhi, the Capital will benefit directly.

The Chief Minister said several measures in the Budget will make doing business easier. Municipal bodies will receive support to mobilise funds, regulatory relief has been extended to the IT and services sectors, and reforms have been introduced in corporate bonds.

Given Delhi’s large concentration of companies, start-ups and professionals, the impact of these decisions will be most pronounced here, making capital mobilisation easier, boosting investment and employment, and imparting fresh momentum to Delhi’s economy.