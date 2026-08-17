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CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi’ cleanliness campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi-Swachhta Abhiyan 2026’ at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi headquarters, encouraging different civic wards to compete for Rs 1 crore prize money.

Written ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 10:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 10:01 PM IST
CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi’ cleanliness campaign
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi’ cleanliness campaign
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