International Nurses Day: CM Rekha Gupta pays surprise visit to LNJP Hospital; hails 27-fold stipend hike for interns

International Nurses Day: In an unexpected gesture of appreciation to mark International Nurses Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on Tuesday. During her visit to meet with nurses at the hospital, the chief minister's sudden entry turned out to be a celebration of the health sector's frontline workers.

'More than just medicine': CM celebrates role of nurses

During her meeting, CM Rekha Gupta pointed out that it is not only the medicines that help the patients recover. "The emotional backbone of the healthcare sector" was praised by the Chief Minister for playing its crucial role.

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"In a hospital, medicine alone doesn't heal. It is the smile, care, and reassurance of a nurse that gives a patient the mental strength to recover," stated the Chief Minister. Referring to the dedication of nurses as "maternal affection," the chief minister further added that while doctors look after the medical aspect of the treatment, nurses are the ones who offer emotional assistance to both patients and their worried relatives.

अंतरराष्ट्रीय नर्स दिवस की आप सभी नर्स बहनों को हृदय से शुभकामनाएं।



LNJP अस्पताल के Surprise Visit ने सच में मुझे भी सरप्राइज कर दिया।



अस्पतालों में दवाइयां इलाज करती हैं, लेकिन मरीज को हिम्मत आपकी मुस्कान देती है।



डॉक्टर उपचार करते हैं, लेकिन मरीज को मां जैसा स्नेह, भरोसा और… pic.twitter.com/3I9k5IzBbR — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 12, 2026

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27 times the increment in the allowance of intern nurses

In response to the continuous demands of the people, the CM talked about the Delhi government's concern for the welfare of the healthcare personnel. In particular, she referred to the recent historic rise in allowance given to intern nurses by 27 times.

"As service to humanity is the greatest form of worship, our nursing community exemplifies this ideology round-the-clock. We have increased allowances considerably so that our young nursing professionals can realise their value and look forward to the future positively," she further explained. The CM further said that new recruitment programs are going on to increase the ratio of nurses in state hospitals.

Healthcare infrastructure upgradation in Delhi

This visit was used as an opportunity for the Chief Minister to emphasise the efforts being made in health reforms by the government. She assured her staff that her administration will continue to make sincere efforts to improve facilities for the medical staff.

Calling the nurses' devotion and compassion "an inspiration for society," CM Rekha Gupta ended by saying that the nursing fraternity is always there to lend hope to many families each day.

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