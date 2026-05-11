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NewsIndiaCM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Delhi’s ancient Gauri Shankar temple on the completion of 75 glorious years of Somnath temple reconstruction
PM MODI VISITS SOMNATH TEMPLE

CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Delhi’s ancient Gauri Shankar temple on the completion of 75 glorious years of Somnath temple reconstruction

On the occasion, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, along with a large number of devotees, were also present. The special prayers offered following the call of PM Narendra Modi

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Delhi’s ancient Gauri Shankar temple on the completion of 75 glorious years of Somnath temple reconstruction

On the sacred occasion marking 75 glorious years of the reconstruction of Shri Somnath Temple, the entire nation is today celebrating “Somnath Swabhiman Parv” in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the historic occasion, the Prime Minister performed worship, rituals, and jalabhishek with full rites and procedures at the temple. The event was described as not merely the journey of a temple’s reconstruction, but an immortal symbol of the revival of India’s eternal consciousness, cultural pride, and national self-respect.

PM Modi bows in reverence at Somnath Temple. Temple premises resonate with chants of “Har Har Mahadev”

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Participating in the live broadcast of this historic occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed worship, rituals, and jalabhishek at the ancient Gauri Shankar Temple located in Chandni Chowk, with prayers offered to Devadhidev Mahadev for the happiness, prosperity, and welfare of all citizens.

On his X handle, CM Rekha Gupta said, "Somnath is not just a temple, but a symbol of India’s unbroken faith and spiritual strength. Even after countless invasions and destructions, the reconstruction of Somnath conveys the message that India's culture, devotion, and eternal consciousness are everlasting."

She further said, "Under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister ji, India today is reestablishing its cultural identity with new splendor through the mantra of "Development as well as Heritage." From Kashi Vishwanath to Kedarnath, and from Mahakal Lok to Somnath, this era is witnessing the revival of India's cultural consciousness."

On the occasion, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, along with a large number of devotees, were also present. The special prayers offered following the call of PM Narendra Modi

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