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NewsIndiaCM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to Bengal’s cultural legacy, calls for change and development
DELHI CM REKHA GUPTA

CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to Bengal’s cultural legacy, calls for change and development

The Chief Minister said that West Bengal seeks freedom from injustice, violence, and appeasement, and is now looking towards change. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to Bengal’s cultural legacy, calls for change and development

Delhi Chief Minister  Rekha Gupta paid tribute to the culturally rich land of Bengal, known for its devotion to Maa Durga, literature, music, and spiritual traditions.

The Chief Minister said that West Bengal seeks freedom from injustice, violence, and appeasement, and is now looking towards change. 

Emphasising the need for service, good governance, and development, she noted that the BJP is receiving strong public support in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

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 "Now the politics of fear, corruption, and oppression from Bengal will end, and the politics of trust and development will begin. This time, the people of Bengal have decided to oust Mamata and bring in the Modi government," CM Rekha wrote on X, adding the "current state of Bengal is entirely the responsibility of this Mamata government, and Bengal has resolved to uproot and throw out the TMC government this time."

The Chief Minister added that this support reflects a growing aspiration for transformation and progress in West Bengal.

 
 

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