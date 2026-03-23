CM Rekha Gupta unveils Bhagat Singh’s statue; inaugurates historic court trial room on Shaheed Diwas

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and inaugurated the restored Historic Court Trial Room at the R.C.S. office on Parliament Street on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

The Chief Minister said that the site holds immense historical significance as it is where Bhagat Singh Ji was tried, and the Court Trial Room stands as a symbol of his indomitable courage, unwavering resolve, and deep patriotism.

The Chief Minister noted that the statue will inspire youth and future generations towards the spirit of sacrifice and service to the nation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat organised a function on Monday to pay homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day.

Speaker Vijender Gupta, along with Members of the Council of Ministers, MLAs, and eminent freedom fighters, paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

The event in the legislative Assembly’s complex coincided with the start of the Second Part of the Fourth Session (Budget Session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly later in the day.

Earlier, the Speaker reviewed the arrangements in the Assembly House ahead of the Budget Session scheduled to be held from March 23 to March 25.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, performed the traditional ‘kheer ceremony’ on Monday ahead of the city government's upcoming Budget Session, continuing a practice she started last year.

The ceremony involves preparing the traditional Indian dessert, offering it to God, and distributing it among those involved in preparing the budget and the public.

CM Gupta said, “Our budget will provide development and boost to over 3 crore people living in Delhi.”

She is set to present her second successive Delhi Budget on March 24, emphasising continued progress and inclusive growth for the city.