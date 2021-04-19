CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses officers from other states of stopping oxygen supply to Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday (April 19) accused that police officers from other states are halting the supply of medical oxygen cylinders to Madhya Pradesh thus putting critical COVID-19 patients at risk.

Chouhan took to Twitter to urge the CMs of all states to ensure that these officers are reprimanded and strict action is taken against them.

“Yesterday, oxygen tankers of Madhya Pradesh state were intercepted by some authorities in other states. This wastes time and there is a risk of some patients losing their lives due to the delay,” the veteran BJP leader tweeted.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM imposed a new slew of measures come in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

He ordered that all devotees returning from Haridwar Kumbh Mela will be monitored and subjected to COVID-19 testing.

Earlier on Monday, Chouhan in a meeting said that efforts were being made on a war footing to ensure adequate oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients in the state.

On Sunday, the MP Chief Minister had said by April 30, the state will have 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen supply.

(With PTI inputs)

