हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses officers from other states of stopping oxygen supply to Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded strict action against officers stopping the supply of medical oxygen to the state. 

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses officers from other states of stopping oxygen supply to Madhya Pradesh
File Photo

New Delhi: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday (April 19) accused that police officers from other states are halting the supply of medical oxygen cylinders to Madhya Pradesh thus putting critical COVID-19 patients at risk. 

Chouhan took to Twitter to urge the CMs of all states to ensure that these officers are reprimanded and strict action is taken against them.

“Yesterday, oxygen tankers of Madhya Pradesh state were intercepted by some authorities in other states. This wastes time and there is a risk of some patients losing their lives due to the delay,” the veteran BJP leader tweeted.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM imposed a new slew of measures come in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

He ordered that all devotees returning from Haridwar Kumbh Mela will be monitored and subjected to COVID-19 testing.

Earlier on Monday, Chouhan in a meeting said that efforts were being made on a war footing to ensure adequate oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients in the state.

On Sunday, the MP Chief Minister had said by April 30, the state will have 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen supply.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shivraj Singh ChouhanMadhya PradeshCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter at Shopian district

Must Watch

PT10M18S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, April 19, 2021