CM Stalin’s Laptop Scheme: 10 Lakh Tamil Nadu Students To Receive Free Devices

Chennai: Taking a major step to promote digital education, the Tamil Nadu government will roll out the first phase of its laptop distribution programme, ‘The World Is in Your Hands’, on Monday. Under the initiative, 10 lakh laptops will be distributed to college students across the state. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the first phase on Monday.

According to an official statement, the initiative reflects the DMK government’s strong focus on student welfare and inclusive development. Since assuming office, the Stalin-led government has launched several education-focused schemes, such as the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, the Innovative Women scheme, the First-Generation Graduate scheme, Post-Matric Scholarships, and Social Justice Hostels, to improve access to education and reduce social and economic barriers.

As a continuation of these efforts, the Chief Minister had announced the distribution of 20 lakh laptops to college students in two phases, with the objective of equipping them with digital skills required in today’s technology-driven world.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The inaugural function for the first phase will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Chennai Trade Centre. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will also join the event.

Under the scheme, students studying in government engineering colleges, arts and science colleges, medical, agricultural and law institutions, polytechnics, and industrial training institutes will receive laptops. A total of 10 lakh students from these institutions are expected to benefit in the first phase.

Scheme Aims to Improve Employability, Bridge Digital Divide

The government is providing laptops from leading global brands such as Dell, Acer and HP. Each device comes equipped with an Intel i3 processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home operating system, MS Office 365 software, and a high-quality laptop bag.

Officials said the initiative would significantly enhance students’ digital capabilities and improve their employment prospects. Access to modern technology will enable students to pursue opportunities in information technology, software development, data entry, digital marketing, graphic design, coding, web design and emerging areas such as artificial intelligence.

The government said the scheme is expected to boost household incomes, bridge the rural-urban digital gap, and create new opportunities for technology-based entrepreneurship. Calling it a landmark education reform, the administration added that the programme reflects Tamil Nadu’s vision of inclusive digital growth and aims to equip students to compete in a fast-changing global economy.

(From the Inputs of IANS)