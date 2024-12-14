CM Sukhu Denies Allegations Amid Controversy Of Eating 'Wild Chicken'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu is facing controversy after the BJP and animal rights groups alleged he of consuming 'wild chicken,' a species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, which was reportedly served at a dinner Sukhu attended in Shimla.

CM Sukhu on Saturday refuted the allegation saying that he was offered country chicken but didn't consume it.

"Local villagers were offering me country (desi) chicken, I don't consume it - and a channel was telecasting this as if I am having chicken. Non-veg food is a part of life in the hills. Jairam Thakur is making statements on it," Himachal CM Sukhu said in a video released by his office (CMO), ANI reported.

At a public event in the remote Kufri area of Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhu attended a dinner that sparked controversy after reports surfaced that 'wild chicken,' was allegedly served to guests at the dinner.

The incident, which came to light after a purported video shared by an animal welfare organisation, has led to widespread condemnation from animal rights groups and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanding an apology and action against those responsible.

Although Chief Minister Sukhu did not consume the wild chicken, it was served to the State Health Minister and other guests, raising concerns about illegally hunting protected species.

The wild chicken, native to altitudes above 3,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh, is a legally protected species, and hunting it is a punishable offence. The controversy quickly gained attention on social media, with animal welfare groups and political leaders calling for accountability.

Earlier, BJP state spokesperson Chetan Bharta called for Chief Minister Sukhu to issue a public apology and take strict action against those responsible for serving the wild chicken.

