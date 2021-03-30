हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray admitted to hospital for COVID-19 treatment

Since her COVID-19 test came out positive on March 22 night, Rashmi Thackeray remained home quarantined.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray&#039;s wife Rashmi Thackeray admitted to hospital for COVID-19 treatment
File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray was on Tuesday (March 30) admitted in a hospital here for COVID-19 treatment, sources close to the CM's family said.

Since her COVID-19 test came out positive on March 22 night, Rashmi Thackeray remained home quarantined, PTI reported an official saying.

Earlier, the CM's son and minister Aaditya Thackeray had also tested positive for coronavirus.

The CM and Rashmi Thackeray had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the government-run J J Hospital here on March 11.

Rashmi Thackeray is editor of 'Saamana', the mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena.

