CM Vijay allocates Tamil Nadu portfolios: Sengottaiyan gets Finance - See full list

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has finalised the portfolio allocations for his newly formed Cabinet, combining seasoned political hands with fresh talent. The Chief Minister has decided to hold onto the state's most critical portfolios, keeping Home, Police, and Women and Child Welfare under his direct supervision.

Beyond these core sectors, CM Vijay’s expansive remit includes General Administration, Public Affairs, District Revenue Officers, and Municipal Administration. He will also personally oversee the state's developmental and social security initiatives, ranging from Special Programme Implementation and Urban and Water Supply to the welfare of youth, children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities.

Finance And Industry: A Blend Of Experience And Youth

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In one of the most high-profile appointments, senior political figure KA Sengottaiyan has been entrusted with the Finance ministry. Sengottaiyan will manage the state's fiscal health, overseeing Finance, Pensions, and Pension Allowances at a crucial economic juncture for Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the spotlight has fallen on Selvi S Keerthana, the youngest member of the new Cabinet, who has been handed the vital Industries and Investment Promotion portfolio. Her appointment to such a heavyweight economic ministry has sparked intense discussion in Tamil Nadu's political circles, marking a significant moment for female representation in the state's top decision-making body.

Also Read: Caught on camera: Why CM Vijay ditched decades-old 'white towel' tradition from Tamil Nadu CMO

Key Ministerial Assignments

The restructuring also introduces a focused division of labour across other essential governance sectors:

Rural Development & Water Resources: N Anand takes charge of a massive rural portfolio encompassing Panchayats, Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Rural Indebtedness, and Irrigation Projects.

Public Works & Sports: Aadhav Arjuna steps in to oversee crucial infrastructure, including Buildings, Highways, and Minor Ports, alongside his responsibilities for Sports Development.

Health & Medical Education: Dr KG Arunraj has been assigned the portfolios of Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare.

Food & Civil Supplies: P Venkataramanan will navigate the sensitive portfolios of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection, and Price Control.

Energy, Law, And Cultural Identity

The critical portfolios of Energy Resources and Law have been handed to R Nirmalkumar. His extensive responsibilities stretch from Electricity and Non-Conventional Energy Development to Courts, Prisons, the Prevention of Corruption, and the Legislative Assembly. He will also serve as the government's liaison for matters concerning the Governor, Elections, and Passports.

Lastly, Rajmohan has been tasked with shaping the state's cultural and educational narrative. As the new Minister for School Education, Tamil Development, and Information and Publicity, his domain covers everything from Tamil Culture and Archaeology to Film Technology, the Cinematograph Act, and the Government Press. Additionally, the state's Mineral and Mining sectors will be managed by Dr TK Prabhu, who has been allotted the Natural Resources portfolio.