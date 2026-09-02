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CM Vijay announces withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers, teachers filed under DMK govt

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced the withdrawal of cases filed against protesting farmers and teachers during the previous DMK government, citing their democratic right to raise livelihood and rights-related demands.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 12:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
CM Vijay announces withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers, teachers filed under DMK govt
Image Credit: ANI

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CM Vijay announces withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers, teachers filed under DMK govt
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