/CM Vijay announces withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers, teachers filed under DMK govt

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced that cases registered against farmers and teachers for protests during the previous DMK regime would be withdrawn. He accused the former government led by MK Stalin of treating people who engaged in democratic protests in an “inhumane” manner.
Addressing the state Assembly, Vijay said several cases were registered against protesting farmers and teachers between May 2021 and 2026 for their livelihood, rights and legitimate demands. He added that many of those involved continue to face difficulties as the cases remain pending.
"This government will stand by farmers and teachers and their just demands... This move will further strengthen democratic rights and reinforce trust between common people and government," the Chief Minister said.
He cited cases registered against farmers protesting the proposed SIPCOT industrial estate in Tiruvannamalai district, including instances in which farmers were booked under the Goondas Act.
Vijay also highlighted the protests by farmers in Parandur against the proposed airport, where they had raised concerns over the loss of agricultural land, water bodies and their livelihoods.
“Even though teachers protested in a democratic manner, cases were filed and are still pending,” Vijay said.
He added that, in view of the difficulties faced by those booked in such cases, the Tamil Nadu government had decided to withdraw all cases registered against the protesting farmers and teachers.
Meanwhile, the CPI has called on the Vijay-led TVK government to extend the decision to cases filed against those who protested against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), including students.
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