CM Vijay to celebrate first birthday in office with constituency outreach

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK leader C. Joseph Vijay is set to celebrate his 52nd birthday on June 22, his first since assuming office, in a different way.

Unlike previous years when the occasion was observed primarily as a film star’s birthday celebration, Vijay is reportedly planning to commemorate the day with a series of public-oriented initiatives focused on his constituents.

According to party and government sources, the Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate his MLA office in Vyasarpadi, located within the Perambur Assembly constituency, on his birthday. The office has been established to facilitate direct interaction between the legislator and residents of the constituency and is being equipped with facilities to address public grievances more effectively.

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Vijay emerged victorious from both the Perambur and Tiruchi East Assembly constituencies in the Assembly elections. He subsequently vacated the Tiruchi East seat and retained Perambur.

As part of the birthday celebrations, Vijay is also expected to interact with residents of the constituency and cut a birthday cake with local people.

Party functionaries say the Chief Minister is keen to ensure that the occasion reflects his commitment to public service rather than a conventional political celebration.

In another significant move aimed at strengthening grassroots engagement, Vijay is understood to be planning a dedicated monthly public interaction programme in Perambur.

Under the proposed initiative, one day every month would be reserved exclusively for meeting constituents and receiving petitions directly from them.

Officials said the Chief Minister intends to review grievances personally and ensure that deserving cases receive prompt attention and follow-up action.

Sources further indicated that the MLA office is being designed not merely as an administrative centre but as a functional public outreach hub. The facility is reportedly being equipped with accommodation and other amenities, enabling Vijay to stay at the office whenever required during constituency visits and review meetings.

The proposed initiatives are being viewed by party members as part of Vijay’s broader effort to maintain a close connection with voters despite the demands of holding the State’s highest executive office.

With his first birthday as Chief Minister approaching, the planned programmes are expected to underline his emphasis on accessibility, constituency engagement and responsive governance.