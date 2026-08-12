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CM Vijay moves resolution in TN Assembly against Delimitation; seeks to freeze Lok Sabha seats at 543

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay moved a resolution opposing the proposed delimitation exercise, demanding that Lok Sabha seats remain at 543 and that the current inter-state representation ratio be preserved.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
CM Vijay moves resolution in TN Assembly against Delimitation; seeks to freeze Lok Sabha seats at 543
Image Credit: ANI

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