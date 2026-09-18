Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is preparing to roll out two major welfare measures this September, including a one-gram gold ring for babies born in government hospitals and an expanded free breakfast scheme for Classes 6 to 8. The announcements come as US pharmacy chain Walgreens also prepares to open its first India Global Capability Centre in Chennai.
Under the Thaaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam, babies born in Tamil Nadu government hospitals will receive a one-gram gold ring. The scheme has an annual allocation of Rs 755.83 crore.
The benefit will also cover eligible babies born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026, the birthday of Chief Minister Vijay. The scheme takes its name from the Tamil tradition in which a maternal uncle gives gifts to a newborn child.
The gold ring scheme was one of the welfare measures announced by the Vijay government after it came to power. The government has said the benefit will be available without distinction between boys and girls.
Recent reports say Vijay is scheduled to launch the scheme on September 25 from Usilampatti in Madurai district. Earlier government announcements had proposed a September launch, but the rollout date has since changed.
The state has already started preparations to distribute the rings to eligible families. The programme is expected to cover births across government hospitals in Tamil Nadu.
Before the gold ring programme begins, Vijay is scheduled to launch the expanded Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme in Chennai on September 22.
The expansion will bring students in Classes 6, 7 and 8 at government and government-aided schools under the free breakfast programme. Around 15.30 lakh additional students are expected to benefit.
The Tamil Nadu government has set aside another Rs 217.63 crore for the expansion during the current financial year.
The September 22 rollout will take place across most districts. Chengalpattu and Tiruppur are excluded for now because the Model Code of Conduct is in force following the announcement of Assembly bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram.
The programme is meant to provide students with a hot morning meal before classes. Schools and local authorities have been told to ensure that kitchens and serving areas remain clean and that meals are prepared and served properly.
The government carried out a trial run on September 11 and asked district administrations to fix any problems found before the wider launch.
Tamil Nadu also secured a new investment from US healthcare and pharmacy company Walgreens on September 18.
Walgreens India Private Limited signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay to establish its first Global Capability Centre in India.
The centre will operate from DLF Downtown in Taramani, Chennai, on the newly announced OMR GCC Corridor. It will focus on technology and business services.
The Walgreens centre is expected to create more than 250 jobs in its first year. The company plans to expand the operation in the coming years, as per an official announcement by the Tamil Nadu government.
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