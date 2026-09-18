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CM Vijay's mega gift rush: 1-gram gold ring scheme for newborns and free breakfast for 15 lakh students

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay is preparing to launch a one-gram gold ring scheme for babies born in government hospitals and expand free breakfast to Classes 6 to 8.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 06:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
CM Vijay's mega gift rush: 1-gram gold ring scheme for newborns and free breakfast for 15 lakh students
Image Credit: ANI. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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