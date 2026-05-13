The ultimate showdown: How CM Vijay conquered the floor test and What it exposed about his rivals to the entire nation

Days after forming the government by securing support from VCK and IUML, following days of high-stakes political drama, Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay won the trust vote for his coalition government, securing 144 votes against the 118 majority mark in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

During the floor test, TVK secured 144 votes in favour. His party and alliance partners, Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML, voted in support of the motion, along with 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs and 1 AMMK MLA. Meanwhile, 22 EPS-loyalist AIADMK MLAs voted against the motion, while 5 MLAs remained neutral or abstained, including PMK’s 4 MLAs and BJP’s lone MLA. At the same time, 59 DMK MLAs led by Udhayanidhi Stalin staged a walkout before the voting process began.

Also Read: CM Vijay's TVK wins floor test with 144 votes after AIADMK's split-vote; DMK stages walkout

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Following his victory, a triumphant CM Vijay announced in the Assembly that people may call his government a minority government if they wish, adding that his administration would protect the interests of minorities while governing for everyone equally.

“The whistle (TVK symbol) has changed history... If some want to call this a minority government, we accept it happily. We will protect minorities and govern for everyone,” he said.

Why was CM Vijay forced into a floor test

Notably, the floor test or trust vote became necessary because TVK, despite delivering a stellar performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and emerging as the single-largest party, secured only 108 seats and fell short of the 118-seat majority mark. The party required support from the Indian National Congress (INC: 5 MLAs), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK: 2 MLAs), Communist Party of India (CPI: 2 MLAs), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M: 2 MLAs), and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML: 1 MLA) to form the government.

Since the government was formed through a fresh post-poll alliance rather than a single-party majority, constitutional convention required the newly formed administration to prove on the Assembly floor that the Chief Minister still commanded majority support among lawmakers. Additionally, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar directed the government to prove its majority through a confidence motion on or before May 13.

What it exposed about his rivals (The shocking breakdown)

While the floor test and trust vote cemented the TVK chief’s position as Chief Minister, it also completely shattered the structural unity of the opposition and exposed its internal collapse before the entire nation. The most glaring example was the dramatic collapse unfolding inside the AIADMK. Despite an official party whip issued by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) directing MLAs to vote against the TVK government, 25 rebel AIADMK legislators openly revolted and voted in favour of Vijay’s government.

This act of defiance was not merely a rebellion but a complete shattering of the AIADMK’s long-standing image as a disciplined and politically invincible party. The revolt has caused massive damage to the party’s credibility and exposed the deep factional divide inside one of Tamil Nadu’s oldest political parties, a split that has now been laid bare before the entire country.

Meanwhile, before the voting process began, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin staged a walkout along with the party’s 59 MLAs, fearing a direct numerical defeat on the Assembly floor. However, the move ended up backfiring politically, as the walkout reduced the active strength of the House and lowered the effective majority mark, ultimately making Chief Minister Vijay’s path to victory significantly easier and virtually effortless.

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