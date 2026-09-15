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  • /CM Vishnu Deo Sai buys diya from roadside vendor in Raipur, gives her Rs 1,000

CM Vishnu Deo Sai buys diya from roadside vendor in Raipur, gives her Rs 1,000

Vishnu Deo Sai stopped to speak with Meera and bought a diya for the upcoming ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme, being organised as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’. He also gave her Rs 1,000.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 10:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 10:13 PM IST
CM Vishnu Deo Sai buys diya from roadside vendor in Raipur, gives her Rs 1,000
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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