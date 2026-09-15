/CM Vishnu Deo Sai buys diya from roadside vendor in Raipur, gives her Rs 1,000

A routine day at a roadside stall at Raipur’s Telibandha Marine Drive turned into an unexpected moment for Meera, a woman who sells earthen lamps for a living, when Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s convoy stopped near her stall. Sai stopped to speak with Meera and bought a diya for the upcoming ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme, being organised as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’. He also gave her Rs 1,000.
The Chief Minister asked Meera about her work, family and well-being before enquiring whether she was receiving benefits under government welfare schemes.
Meera told him that she had opened a bank account under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and was receiving Rs 1,000 every month under the Chhattisgarh government's Mahtari Vandan Yojana.
Sai expressed happiness that the benefits were reaching her and said government schemes have real meaning when they reach people who need them, strengthen their livelihoods and improve their lives.
He said ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive welfare benefits easily and transparently remains a priority for the government.
Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Sai said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the scheme has helped bring poor and deprived families into the banking system. This has also made it possible to transfer financial assistance under various government schemes directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts.
He said the Mahtari Vandan Yojana provides Rs 1,000 every month to mothers and women across Chhattisgarh. Apart from helping with everyday expenses, the assistance is also helping women gain greater financial confidence.
The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of supporting local vendors, potters, artisans and women making and selling local products. He said their work and skills reflect the strength of a self-reliant Chhattisgarh.
Buying a local product, he said, is more than a simple transaction as it supports the labour of an artisan, the income of a family and the dignity of a small entrepreneur.
Diya to become symbol of ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’
The diya purchased from Meera will be used as part of the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.
Sai said a lamp holds a special place in Indian culture and represents hope and a positive resolve. Just as a small earthen lamp can dispel darkness, he said, individual acts of service can come together to bring about wider change.
He said the programme seeks to link the commitment to public service, welfare and development with people's participation.
Sai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated 25 years of his public life to the nation and public service.
The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan will be held from September 17, the Prime Minister's birthday, to October 17. The campaign aims to encourage people to strengthen their commitment to public service, good governance, the welfare of the poor and development.
Sai appealed to people across Chhattisgarh to take part in the campaign and undertake acts of service according to their capacity. These include cleanliness drives in villages, towns and neighbourhoods, environmental conservation and helping people in need.
He said people could also make a pledge to support public welfare in whatever way they can.
The Chief Minister stressed that no act of service is too small. Helping someone in need, keeping one's surroundings clean, planting and caring for a sapling or buying a product from a local artisan can all contribute to the larger interest of society.
The brief interaction at Telibandha thus carried a wider message, that supporting local livelihoods and ensuring welfare benefits reach people can be part of the same effort towards a more self-reliant and service-oriented society.
MLA Purandar Mishra was also present on the occasion.
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