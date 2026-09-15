/CM Vishnu Deo Sai buys diya from roadside vendor in Raipur, gives her Rs 1,000

A routine day at a roadside stall at Raipur’s Telibandha Marine Drive turned into an unexpected moment for Meera, a woman who sells earthen lamps for a living, when Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s convoy stopped near her stall. Sai stopped to speak with Meera and bought a diya for the upcoming ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme, being organised as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’. He also gave her Rs 1,000.