CM Yogi Adityanath assures school admission to young girl, resolves grievances at ‘Janta Darshan’

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday addressed public grievances during a 'Janta Darshan' programme in Lucknow and listened to citizens' concerns.

The Chief Minister held a heartwarming interaction with a young girl during the Janta Darshan programme in Lucknow. After the interaction, the Chief Minister ordered his officials to ensure that the child was admitted to school.

Anabi Ali, accompanied by her mother, Farah Musharaf, approached the Chief Minister seeking help for her admission to Loreto Convent School.

Speaking to ANI here, Anabi Ali shared her experience after meeting the Chief Minister, saying, "I met CM Yogi ji and requested him to get me admission in Loreto Convent school."

Farah Musharaf, Anabi Ali's mother, also expressed hope and gratitude following the interaction. "We had come to meet the CM to seek admission for my daughter in Loreto Convent School. She recited a poem before the CM. She is keen to go to school. We are assured that she will get admission in the school," she told ANI.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister reviewed written applications submitted by people and assured them of timely assistance and resolution. He also interacted warmly with children present at the venue, addressing their issues and encouraging them.

The Janta Darshan programme is an initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government through which citizens from across the state meet the Chief Minister to raise their grievances and requests directly.