NewsIndiaCM Yogi Adityanath extends Mahashivratri wishes, pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs
CM YOGI ADITYANATH

CM Yogi Adityanath extends Mahashivratri wishes, pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tribute to the soldiers who were killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack, honoring their valor, sacrifice, and patriotism against anti-national terror elements.

|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Source: ANI
CM Yogi Adityanath extends Mahashivratri wishes, pays tribute to Pulwama martyrsUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended gratitude to the Vikas Khand Jungle Kaudiya chief for the development work carried out in the block, enabling the commute from Jungle Kaudiya to Lucknow at the inauguration program of the renovated Block Development Officer office in Vikas Khand Jungle Kaudiya in Gorakhpur.
 

CM Yogi also extended warm wishes on the occasion of Mahashivratri and said, "I extend my best wishes to every block and all the people on Shivratri tomorrow. I thank Block Chief Brijesh Ji for developing this block with 1.25 lakh crore rupees. Now you can reach Lucknow from Jungle Kaudiya in 3 hours. A school has opened in the Kaudiya block itself in the name of Pujya Maharaj Ji, where 2,000 children are studying."

The Chief Minister highlighted the development of a centre for the conservation, breeding, and medical treatment of the king vulture. Alongside, he highlighted that, unlike the national capital, the block is not as polluted.
 
"The king vulture was dying due to the use of chemical pesticides. Now a centre has been established for the conservation and breeding of Jatayu... Your lungs get damaged due to pollution. Look at the pollution in Delhi. We face breathing difficulties there. But here we have development, but there is no suffocating environment," he said.
 
Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tribute to the soldiers killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack.
 
In an X post, CM Yogi recalled their valour, sacrifice, and patriotism against the anti-national terror elements.
 
"Salutations to all the brave sons of Mother India who made the supreme sacrifice in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama. The sacrifice of our immortal soldiers is the proclamation of that invincible resolve of Indian valour, which forever inspires us to eradicate terrorism from its roots. Jai Hind," he wrote. 

