/CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi, set to hold talks with HM Shah and Nitin Nabin

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in New Delhi on Saturday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. He is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin during his visit.
The Delhi visit comes a day after Adityanath and Shah attended the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026 in Greater Noida. The fourth edition of the five-day event began on September 25 at the India Expo Centre and Mart.
During the trade show, Adityanath held a round-table meeting with companies and representatives from Russia, Vietnam, Belarus, Japan, Singapore and other partner countries. Discussions focused on investment opportunities in sectors including defence, pharmaceuticals, aviation, medical devices, agriculture and manufacturing.
Shah, while addressing the event, highlighted Uttar Pradesh's investment environment and credited the Yogi Adityanath government with improving the law-and-order situation in the state.
The Chief Minister's latest visit to Delhi also comes amid preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Earlier this week, Adityanath and BJP president Nitin Nabin reviewed the party's organisational preparations in Meerut.
The meeting covered preparations at the booth, Shakti Kendra, Mandal and district levels, while Nabin also interacted with party workers.
The BJP in Uttar Pradesh is currently running the month-long Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan, from September 17 to October 17, to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life. Adityanath had earlier reviewed preparations for the campaign, which include beneficiary outreach, social-service initiatives, cultural programmes and youth engagement.
The Chief Minister's Delhi visit comes as the BJP steps up its organisational preparations in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls, with attention on grassroots mobilisation and coordination between the government and the party organisation.
Further details of Adityanath's meetings in Delhi are awaited.
(With ANI inputs)
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