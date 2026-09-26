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  • /CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi, set to hold talks with HM Shah and Nitin Nabin

CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi, set to hold talks with HM Shah and Nitin Nabin

The Delhi visit comes a day after Adityanath and Shah attended the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026 in Greater Noida. The fourth edition of the five-day event began on September 25 at the India Expo Centre and Mart.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 02:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi, set to hold talks with HM Shah and Nitin Nabin
Image Credit: (Pic Credit: PMO/X)

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CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi, set to hold talks with HM Shah and Nitin Nabin
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