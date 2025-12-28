CM Yogi Adityanath Says UP Police Now A Symbol Of Fear For Criminals; Shares Vision For 'Smart Policing'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday emphasized that the state is now being viewed as a global role model, a shift validated by public experience rather than self-praise. Sharing his vision for 'Smart Policing', the CM highlighted decisive progress since 2017 in recruitment, training, infrastructure, cyber security, forensics, and the Police Commissionerate system. He noted that while training capacity was previously limited, over 60,000 constables are now being trained within the state. Institutional changes like cyber stations in all 75 districts, 12 FSL labs, and a Forensic University reflect the state's new proactive approach.

"UP Police has established a sense of fear among criminals and respect among citizens," CM Yogi said, adding that policing has shifted from being merely reactive to pro-active and predictive.

Presiding over the concluding day of the two-day state-level senior police officers' conference, 'Police Manthan', at the Police Headquarters. Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi lauded the achievements and reforms of the UP Police, stating that the state has undergone a remarkable transformation in its perception and law-and-order machinery over the last eight and a half years.

Earlier, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna thanked the CM for his guidance. He remarked that the CM's presence underscores the leadership's commitment to policing challenges. He traced the transformative journey since 2017, highlighting the Zero Tolerance policy and the goal of delivering responsive, 'citizen-first' services.

Saturday’s sessions showcased a comprehensive push toward technology-driven, community-focused policing. The day began with a focus on beat policing, marked by the launch of the AI- and Big Data-enabled Yaksh App, designed to digitally map crimes, criminals, and sensitive areas for targeted action. Subsequent sessions highlighted initiatives for women and child safety such as Mission Shakti Centres, Family Dispute Resolution Clinics, and community outreach programmes like Bahu-Beti Sammelan. Emphasis was also placed on smart police station management through the Smart SHO Dashboard to improve grievance redressal, accountability, and monitoring of crime and traffic, alongside strengthened cyber crime capabilities via coordination with I4C and Cyber Help Desks.

The later sessions focused on institutional strengthening, welfare, and legal reforms. Presentations covered HRD and personnel welfare, including behavioural training, health schemes, digital learning through the i-GOT portal, and women empowerment initiatives. Reforms in prosecution and prisons featured e-reporting portals, performance KPIs, and extensive jail digitization with AI-based surveillance, Health ATMs, and large-scale use of video conferencing for court proceedings. The day concluded with discussions on CCTNS 2.0 and new criminal laws, outlining a shift to data-driven policing through e-FIR, Zero FIR, e-Summons, and e-Sakshya under the new Nyay Sanhita framework.

The first day of the conference concluded with a closing address by the DGP, marking a significant step toward a technologically advanced UP Police.