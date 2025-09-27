CM Yogi Adityanath Sets USD 6 Trillion Target For Uttar Pradesh By 2047 At Viksit UP Vision Conclave

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the state’s growth story is “unbelievable for those who lack masculinity,” stressing that a new era of peace and security has laid the foundation for rapid development.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh Vision @ 2047' programme in the state capital.

He set a bold target for the state. “By 2047, Uttar Pradesh will become a $6 trillion economy. That year will mark the fulfillment of the hopes and aspirations of our citizens. A developed Uttar Pradesh is not just our resolution -- it must become part of our daily routine,” he said.

Reflecting on the journey of the past eight-and-a-half years, Yogi highlighted his government’s zero-tolerance policy against nepotism, casteism and corruption.

“Uttar Pradesh was never inherently a BIMARU state. It was pushed into that category by nepotism, caste politics, and a sick mentality,” he said.

He credited the turnaround to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, faith in God, and the collective efforts of the people.

Citing the CAG report, CM Yogi said UP’s revenue surplus, which stood at Rs 37,000 crore in 2023, has now risen to Rs 70,000 crore.

“A state with such a large population is executing development projects without any obstruction,” he added.

Emphasising India’s geographical and agricultural strength, Yogi said that 60 per cent of the country’s land is suitable for cultivation and habitation -- far higher than in Russia, China or the United States, where only about 20 per cent land is cultivable.

“While America is geographically larger, India has equal arable land. Our fertile soil and ancient civilisation made us a global leader,” he remarked.

Placing development in historical context, he noted that India once held 40 per cent of the world’s economy during Chandragupta Maurya’s time, which gradually fell to 30 per cent in the 11th Century and 25 per cent by the 17th Century.

British rule, he said, devastated India’s small and cottage industries and looted wealth worth $32 trillion.

“Foreign slavery plundered us, but today we are rising again. In 1947, India’s share of the world economy was just 2 per cent. By 2014, we were the 11th largest economy, today we are the fourth, and this financial year, India will become the third largest economy,” Yogi asserted.

He said India’s agricultural potential could expand threefold. “We have laid the foundation -- now is the time to build a strong edifice,” he said.

On the occasion, he also extended Navratri greetings, released the book '8 Years of UP Government,' and forcefully presented the state’s progress story.