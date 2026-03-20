CM Yogi Adityanath to distribute appointment letters to 1,228 nursing officers

The Uttar Pradesh government will distribute appointment letters to 1,228 newly selected nursing officers on Sunday as part of its efforts to strengthen healthcare services and expand employment opportunities for youth in the state.

Out of the total, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hand over appointment letters to 492 candidates at a programme to be held at the Lok Bhavan auditorium in Lucknow. The remaining 736 candidates will receive their appointment letters from public representatives during live programmes organised across 13 government medical colleges and two medical institutions.

Officials said the newly selected nursing officers will be posted at government medical colleges in Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Jalaun, Saharanpur, Banda, and Badaun, as well as at the JK Cancer Institute and the Heart Institute in Kanpur.

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Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Medical Education) Amit Kumar Ghosh said the Chief Minister had directed departments to fill vacant posts to strengthen healthcare services and provide employment opportunities to youth.

Accordingly, the Medical Education Department initiated the recruitment process for vacant nursing officer posts in government medical colleges and institutions. The selection process for 1,228 candidates has been completed by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission in Prayagraj.

Secretary and Director General of the Medical Education and Training Department, Dr. Sarika Mohan, said the recruitment includes 1,097 women and 131 men who will be deployed across the identified institutions.

She added that while the Chief Minister will distribute appointment letters to 492 candidates at Lok Bhavan, the remaining 736 candidates will receive them through live programmes organised simultaneously at the respective medical colleges and institutions.

The state government has set a target of providing government jobs to 1.5 lakh youth this year. As part of this initiative, several recruitment processes are currently underway in different departments.

Earlier, on International Women's Day on March 8, appointment letters were distributed to 94 newly selected chief service supervisors. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has also recently conducted examinations for 4,543 posts of sub-inspectors and equivalent ranks, while recruitment activities are continuing across various state departments.