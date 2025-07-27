CM Yogi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid For UP Victims Of Haridwar Stampede

At least six people were killed and several others injured in the incident that occurred during a heavy rush of devotees. Four of the people killed in the incident are from Uttar Pradesh, according to officials.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "The news of the tragic accident on the Shri Mansa Devi Temple road in Haridwar, resulting in the demise of devotees, is extremely painful and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families. "

He said officials have been directed to work with the Uttarakhand government to ensure the mortal remains are brought back to the victims' home districts.

"Instructions have been given to officials to coordinate with the Uttarakhand government to ensure that the mortal remains of the citizens of UP who lost their lives in the accident are transported to their home districts and handed over to their families. Each family of the deceased from Uttar Pradesh in this accident will be provided financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh by UP Govt," the post read.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the stampede.

Addressing reporters, CM Dhami said, "The injured are being treated. Some have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Our priority is that they get good treatment and recover soon. A toll-free number has also been issued. Magisterial inquiry has been ordered and ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, also announced."

He said, "Six people have died in this accident..."

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences at the loss of lives in the stampede.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "The news of the death of many devotees in the stampede accident on the way to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is deeply painful."

"I express my heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families. I pray that all the injured devotees recover quickly," the post read.