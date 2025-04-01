Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2880570https://zeenews.india.com/india/cm-yogi-backs-road-prayer-ban-says-learn-discipline-from-hindus-2880570.html
NewsIndia
YOGI ADITYANATH

CM Yogi Backs Road Prayer Ban, Says 'Learn Discipline From Hindus'

CM Yogi Adityanath urged Muslims to learn religious discipline from Hindus, who participated in the massive Maha Kumbh Mela without any incidents of crime, destruction, or harassment.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2025, 11:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CM Yogi Backs Road Prayer Ban, Says 'Learn Discipline From Hindus' Image: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a strong response against those challenging his administrative decisions, particularly regarding religious practices and public order. In his latest interview, Adityanath stated that roads are meant for walking and added that those opposing the decision should learn discipline from Hindus.

The controversy began after the Yogi government imposed a ban on blocking roads for prayers during Eid, aiming to maintain public order. This decision drew criticism from some sections of the Muslim community, with many accusing the government of targeting their religious practices. 

In response to the government’s order, Tauqeer Raja, said, "I will pray anywhere... let's see who stops me."

Watch Today's Full Episode:


While citing the example of the Maha Kumbh, CM Yogi Adityanath urged Muslims to learn religious discipline from Hindus, who participated in the massive Maha Kumbh Mela without any incidents of crime, destruction, or harassment.

"Roads are meant for walking. And those who are speaking (against the decision) should learn discipline from Hindus. Sixty-six crore people arrived in Prayagraj. There was no robbery, destruction of property, arson, abduction… This is called religious discipline. If you want benefits, you should also follow discipline," he said during the interview with PTI.

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK