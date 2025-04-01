CM Yogi Backs Road Prayer Ban, Says 'Learn Discipline From Hindus'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a strong response against those challenging his administrative decisions, particularly regarding religious practices and public order. In his latest interview, Adityanath stated that roads are meant for walking and added that those opposing the decision should learn discipline from Hindus.

The controversy began after the Yogi government imposed a ban on blocking roads for prayers during Eid, aiming to maintain public order. This decision drew criticism from some sections of the Muslim community, with many accusing the government of targeting their religious practices.

In response to the government’s order, Tauqeer Raja, said, "I will pray anywhere... let's see who stops me."

While citing the example of the Maha Kumbh, CM Yogi Adityanath urged Muslims to learn religious discipline from Hindus, who participated in the massive Maha Kumbh Mela without any incidents of crime, destruction, or harassment.

"Roads are meant for walking. And those who are speaking (against the decision) should learn discipline from Hindus. Sixty-six crore people arrived in Prayagraj. There was no robbery, destruction of property, arson, abduction… This is called religious discipline. If you want benefits, you should also follow discipline," he said during the interview with PTI.