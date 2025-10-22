CM Yogi Claims Halal Certification Funds Misused For Terror, ‘Love Jihad’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that funds generated through the sale of Halal-certified products were being misused to promote terrorism, ‘love jihad’, and religious conversions.

Speaking at the RSS centenary program in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said that the state government had banned Halal certification in Uttar Pradesh and on one in the state will dare to buy and sell it.

“When purchasing any item, check if it has a Halal certification label. We have banned it in UP. Today, no one in Uttar Pradesh will dare to buy or sell it,” Yogi Adityanath said, adding that the Halal certification network had generated around Rs 25,000 crore without recognition from any central or state government authority. “All this money is misused for terrorism, love jihad, and religious conversions,” he claimed.

He says, "When purchasing any item, check if it has a Halal certification label. We have banned it in UP. Today, no one in Uttar Pradesh will dare to buy or sell it... When we initiated the… pic.twitter.com/qmw6uiqxpu — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

The Chief Minister further said that strict action would be taken against those “exploiting Indian consumers in the name of Halal certification.”

“Strict action must be taken against those who exploit Indian consumers in the name of Halal certification...And at what level is this huge conspiracy taking place? We have arrested Jalaluddin (Changur Baba) in Balrampur as an example... Why is there no discussion about political Islam?... Our ancestors also fought against political Islam," he added.

On Wednesday, CM Yogi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, describing it as a significant part of the five-day Deepotsav festival and a symbol of India's agrarian economy.

"Today is the sacred Govardhan Puja, part of the five-day grand festival of Deepotsav. I heartily congratulate the entire nation on this occasion. Celebrating Govardhan Puja is a symbol of India's agrarian economy. Govardhan Puja symbolises the importance of cows and their progeny in an agricultural country like India. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to worship cows and serve them here this morning," he said.

(With ANI inputs)