CM Yogi Govt To Explore 'Cow Tourism' To Boost Rural Economy In Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a major initiative to make cow shelters self-reliant. Aimed at strengthening the financial sustainability of all cow shelters across the state, the government plans to establish an ideal cow shelter in every district, which will also be developed as a tourist attraction.

As part of this effort, the concept of "cow tourism" will be explored to generate employment opportunities and additional income for residents while promoting self-reliant shelters. To achieve this goal, the government will encourage the commercial use of cow-based products such as dung, urine, milk, and ghee. Women's self-help groups will play an important role in producing and marketing cow dung-based items at the local level. Additionally, the use of cow dung lamps, idols, and other eco-friendly products will be promoted during Diwali through special awareness campaigns to boost their demand, release said.

Livestock and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh stated that a large-scale campaign will be organized to promote cow dung lamps, idols, and decorative items during Diwali. He assured that these products will be made widely available in markets, allowing citizens to participate in this eco-conscious initiative and support the spirit of "Vocal for Local."

Principal Secretary, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mukesh Meshram, informed that officials have been instructed to prepare local-level plans for the commercial utilization of cow dung and urine in cow shelters. He emphasized that this initiative will not only make shelters self-reliant but also strengthen the rural economy.

Launched under the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this initiative is expected to give a new dimension to cow protection in Uttar Pradesh while promoting indigenous industries and sustainable livelihoods through cow-based products.