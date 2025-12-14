Advertisement
CM Yogi-Led UP Govts Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana Empowers Dairy Farmers, Promotes Indigenous Cows
NANDINI KRISHAK SAMRIDDHI YOJANA

CM Yogi-Led UP Govt's Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana Empowers Dairy Farmers, Promotes Indigenous Cows

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government's Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana is steadily transforming the lives of farmers and livestock rearers by combining cow conservation with sustainable income generation.  

|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 09:54 PM IST|Source: IANS
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: IANS)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government's Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana is steadily transforming the lives of farmers and livestock rearers by combining cow conservation with sustainable income generation.  

A shining example of the scheme's impact is Indu Singh, a progressive dairy farmer from Baharampur village in Pipraich block of Gorakhpur, who has carved a path to prosperity through indigenous cattle-based dairying.

Associated with animal husbandry for several years, Singh expanded her operations after becoming a beneficiary of the Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana in the financial year 2023–24 through an e-lottery process. 

Under the scheme, she established a dairy unit by purchasing 25 cows of the high-yielding indigenous Sahiwal breed. 

The total project cost stood at Rs 62.55 lakh, of which the state government is providing a 50 per cent subsidy amounting to Rs 31.25 lakh.

Half of the sanctioned amount has already been released, with the remaining instalment expected soon, significantly reducing her financial burden.

Today, Indu’s dairy produces around 200 litres of milk daily. 

Due to the superior quality of Sahiwal cow milk, she is able to sell it at Rs 100 per litre, ensuring strong and stable income. 

The dairy unit has also generated employment for four local residents, adding to its socio-economic impact. 

For Indu Singh, the satisfaction of cow service and contribution to indigenous breed conservation is an added reward.

The Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana is part of the state government’s broader Nand Baba Mission, aimed at cow protection and promotion of indigenous breeds such as Gir, Sahiwal, Tharparkar and Gangatiri. 

According to Gorakhpur Chief Veterinary Officer Dharmendra Pandey, dairies set up under the scheme are supported with sex-sorted semen-based artificial insemination, ensuring the birth of female calves and further enhancing farmers' future income.

Expressing gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath, Indu Singh said she plans to soon start milk processing activities, including the production of paneer, khoya and butter. 

She also intends to undergo training for products made from cow dung and urine, with the aim of developing her dairy into a model unit for other farmers to emulate.

