CM Yogi Meets PM Modi, Receives Guidance On UP’s Development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in the national capital on Monday, seeking valuable guidance to further accelerate the development trajectory of "New Uttar Pradesh".

In a post on X following the hour-long meeting, CM Yogi expressed profound gratitude, stating: "Today, I had the honour of meeting with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi in New Delhi and received his valuable guidance. Your guidance always inspires new energy to further accelerate the development journey of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. Heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister for giving his valuable time."

Sources indicate that the discussions encompassed key issues, including the much-anticipated expansion of the state cabinet, political appointments in various commissions and boards, and strategies for the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.

The cabinet reshuffle is expected to occur post-Makar Sankranti on January 14-15, following the recent appointment of Pankaj Chaudhary as the new Uttar Pradesh BJP chief. The meeting also focused on ongoing development initiatives and aligning state policies with the central government's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

Under the "double-engine" government, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed significant progress in infrastructure, investment, and public welfare schemes, contributing substantially to national growth.

CM Yogi is also meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda amid preparations for organisational changes and electoral planning.

The deliberations underscore the close coordination between the state and central leadership as Uttar Pradesh aims to set new benchmarks in prosperity, governance, and all-around progress by 2026.

This courtesy call and guidance session highlights the continued emphasis on transformative governance in India's most populous state, with PM Modi's insights expected to infuse fresh momentum into key projects and the political roadmap.

The Prime Minister's Office also acknowledged the meeting, reinforcing collaborative efforts for national development.