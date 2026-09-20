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  • /CM Yogi targets Hamid Ansari, Rahul Gandhi for 'maligning' India's culture

CM Yogi targets Hamid Ansari, Rahul Gandhi for 'maligning' India's culture

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticised former Vice President Hamid Ansari and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, alleging that their remarks and conduct undermine India’s culture, traditions and dignity of public office.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 08:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
CM Yogi targets Hamid Ansari, Rahul Gandhi for 'maligning' India's culture
Image Credit: IANS

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CM Yogi targets Hamid Ansari, Rahul Gandhi for 'maligning' India's culture
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