CM Yogi Unveils Flag Pin, Souvenir On Armed Forces Flag Day; Expresses Gratitude To Soldiers

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday marked Armed Forces Flag Day by unveiling a specially designed ‘Flag Pin’ and ‘Souvenir’ at his official residence in Lucknow.

The ceremony was dedicated to honouring the supreme sacrifices of India’s soldiers and reaffirming the nation’s commitment to the welfare of Armed Forces personnel and their families.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, the initiative reflects the government’s ongoing effort to recognise the bravery, service, and sacrifices of those who guard the nation’s borders.

The Armed Forces Flag Day, observed annually on December 7, serves as a reminder of the contributions of India’s military heroes and supports fundraising efforts for the rehabilitation and welfare of ex-servicemen, war widows, and their dependents.

Taking to social media after the ceremony, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt tributes to the country’s Armed Forces personnel. In a post, he wrote, “Heartfelt greetings on 'Armed Forces Flag Day' to the valiant soldiers of the Indian Army, who are perpetually engaged in national defence! Let us all resolve to express our gratitude towards the courage, dedication, and sense of duty of our brave soldiers and become participants in their welfare. Jai Hind!”

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had also posted a similar message on X, offering his congratulations and best wishes. He wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the brave soldiers of the country's armed forces and their families on the occasion of ‘Armed Forces Flag Day’. Salutations to all the soldiers of the armed forces who, with indomitable courage, valour, and heroism, perform their duties and sacrifice everything for the unity, integrity, and protection of the borders of the country. Jai Hind!”

The Chief Minister’s statements highlight the importance of public participation in welfare initiatives for serving personnel and veterans.

Uttar Pradesh is home to a significant population of ex-servicemen, and the state government has previously announced several welfare schemes, including financial assistance, scholarships, and reservation benefits for the dependents of soldiers.

The day’s events in Lucknow were attended by senior officials, representatives from ex-servicemen’s organisations, and members of the Armed Forces community.