CNG price hike today: CNG rates increased by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi, Mumbai, and major metros

In an aggressive series of retail revisions, city gas distribution companies hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by another ₹2 per kilogram on Tuesday morning, May 26. This latest spike marks the third price increase in less than two weeks for consumers in the national capital region, underscoring the severe toll that volatile international energy markets are taking on domestic retail utilities.

The latest price revision went into effect nationwide at 6:00 AM on Tuesday, instantly reshaping commuting costs across major urban corridors.

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Delhi Rates: Following the ₹2 per kg surge, CNG in Delhi now stands at ₹83.09 per kg.

The Rapid Timeline: This is the second hike to hit Delhiites in the span of just nine days. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) previously enacted a ₹1 per kg increase on Saturday, which followed a steep ₹2 per kg price bump on May 15.

The 11-Day Cumulative Impact: Within an 11-day window, the total accumulation of CNG price hikes has hit an alarming ₹5 per kg.

The ripple effect of the energy price adjustment has rapidly redefined fuel economics in industrial and satellite zones flanking Delhi, as well as the financial capital.

In the neighboring Uttar Pradesh corridors of Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, domestic and commercial transport operators saw fuel rates scale up to a sharp ₹88.70 per kg. A matching trend played out across retail filling stations in Mumbai, where local distributors synchronized their margins, setting the revised cost of CNG at ₹84.00 per kg.