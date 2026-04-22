CNG prices in Delhi-NCR today: Gurugram cheapest at Rs 83.12, Hapur most expensive; auto LPG demand surges 72%

With fluctuating CNG prices, many commuters are now concerned daily with CNG prices, which can have a considerable impact on their budgets. Prices vary greatly across state borders as well as by providers, meaning that identifying where to fill up on CNG could create significant savings each month.

Recent price compositions of CNG price per city: IGL stations

According to the latest information from IGL, there are significant price differences among the seven neighbouring municipalities:

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Gurugram: Rs 83.12/kg the lowest price in the NCR (Delhi)

Noida & Ghaziabad Rs 86.70/kg

Gautam Buddh Nagar & Greater Noida: Rs 86.70/kg

Muzaffarnagar & Meerut: Rs 86.58/kg

Hapur (highest price in the NCR): Rs 87.70/kg

Price Disparity (where to fill up with CNG)

There is an approximate difference of almost Rs 4.58/kg between the lowest and highest-priced locations.

Smart savings: Commuters travelling between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh should refuel in Gurugram, where CNG currently costs Rs 83.12/kg, making it the least expensive fuel option.

Highest price paid: Hapur is the location in which residents of Hour are currently paying the maximum for CNG in the NCR.

Increased demand for auto LPG

The leading type of fuel in the country is still compressed natural gas (CNG). However, there has been a substantial change towards using autoliquefied petroleum gas (auto-LPG) within the country. A current report prepared by public oil sector companies as of April 17, 2026, shows a marked increase in auto LPG consumption:

Current amount of consumption: In April 2026, average monthly sales of auto LPG are approximately 305 metric tons per day.

Rapid growth of demand: The average monthly sales of auto LPG increased by nearly 72% over a two-month period—from 177 metric tonnes to 305 metric tonnes per day, between February 2026 and April 2026.

Experts believed that there are two driving forces for the almost 72% growth in demand for auto LPG in the past two months, which include relative price stability and the growing availability of auto LPG.

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