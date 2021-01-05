Co-WIN app to facilitate coronavirus vaccination; check how to register, other details

New Delhi: As the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) has allowed restricted emergency use approval for two COVID-19 vaccines, an app is also being launched to facilitate people to register them for vaccination.

The Central government has introduced an application named Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) to help the vaccination process. There are three other apps with a similar name confusing people about which one to download. Already more than 10,000 downloads have been witnessed due to similar names.

Cyber expert Anuj Agarwal told Zee News that people should keep them away from such apps because data can be misused by miscreants, adding that they should never give their personal information.

Co-WIN app, which is currently in the pre-product stage, will have the data of health officials who will be the first in line to get the coronavirus vaccination. Over 75 lakh health officials have reportedly registered them on this app already.

For the first phase of the vaccination, the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have made all preparations to supply the vaccines. This phase will include frontline workers followed by people who are above 50 years old. Notably, common people cannot register for the coronavirus vaccine as only officials have access to it for now.

Once this application is up, it will have four modules — User administrator module, beneficiary registration, vaccination and beneficiary acknowledgment, and status updation.

According to available information, the Co-WIN app or website will give three options for registration including self-registration, individual registration, and bulk upload.

Interested people will also need to upload a photo identity to register them. These documents include an Aadhar Card, Driving License, PAN Card, and others.