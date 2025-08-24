COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi Embarks On Official Visit To Algeria

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday embarked on an official visit to Algeria as per the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), Indian Army.

His visit will see the enhancement of bilateral defence cooperation between India and Algeria.

In a post on X, the ADGPI said, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, proceeded on an official visit to Algeria today. The visit underscores a shared commitment to deepening mutual understanding, enhancing cooperation in areas of common interest and advancing bilateral Defence Cooperation between the two nations."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It will be his first overseas visit after the triumph in Operation Sindoor, underscoring the Army's growing role in strengthening India's strategic engagements abroad.

Operation Sindoor, a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan, was initiated on May 7 in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocent civilians were killed in the name of religion.

The visit also follows the recent tours of President Droupadi Murmu and the Chief of Defence Staff to Algiers, which laid the foundation for deeper cooperation, according to a statement from the Indian Army.

"The Indian Army Chief is expected to discuss strengthening Army-to-Army ties, expanding training exchanges, and enhancing capability development initiatives. With Algeria operating predominantly similar equipment, India is well-positioned to share operational expertise, provide maintenance and training support, and promote collaboration in defence technologies. The two sides are also expected to explore opportunities for defence industrial partnership, particularly in areas of modernisation, logistics, and equipment support," the Indian Army said in an official statement.

"General Dwivedi will also share India's strategic vision of zero tolerance for terrorism and exchange perspectives on regional and global security challenges. These deliberations are expected to contribute to building trust, interoperability, and practical cooperation between the two militaries," the statement added.

Earlier in June this year, the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda had visited Algeria as a part of the diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor to strengthen global cooperation in counterterrorism efforts.