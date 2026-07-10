/COAS reviews combat readiness, counter-terror grid in northern command

General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited the Northern Command from 7 to 9 July 2026. This was his maiden visit to the Command after assuming the appointment of Chief of the Army Staff. During the three-day visit, the COAS reviewed the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, and combat readiness of formations deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland. He visited Headquarters Chinar Corps, formations in the Kashmir Valley, Headquarters White Knight Corps, and forward areas in the Jammu region.
In Srinagar, the COAS was briefed on the Northern Command's operational perspective and the operational preparedness of Chinar Corps. He also called on the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. During the visit, he interacted with various stakeholders and discussed issues related to security, stability, and coordination in the Union Territory.
At Headquarters Chinar Corps, the COAS reviewed operational deployments, counter-terrorism operations, inter-agency synergy, evolving security dynamics, and security arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra. He also reviewed initiatives aimed at technology absorption, capability enhancement, and integrated combat readiness across the full spectrum of operations.
The COAS also visited formations in Kupwara, Uri, and Manasbal, where he was briefed on the security situation, the counter-terrorism grid, surveillance architecture, field innovations, and operational readiness. He interacted with troops and appreciated their professionalism, dedication, and steadfast commitment to maintaining peace and stability under challenging conditions.
During the visit, General Dhiraj Seth also witnessed an innovation display showcasing indigenous technologies. He commended the focus on technology absorption, innovation, and capability enhancement. He emphasized the need to adopt emerging technologies to further enhance operational effectiveness.
Thereafter, the COAS visited Headquarters White Knight Corps and forward areas along the Line of Control in Poonch, Rajouri, and Sunderbani. He reviewed the prevailing security dynamics along the LoC, the counter-terrorism grid, infrastructure development, and the integrated combat readiness of formations in the region.
The COAS also assessed the sustained efforts of formations to empower communities in India's first villages through people-centric initiatives. He appreciated the contribution of the units and formations deployed in the area to nation-building, community engagement, and the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.
General Dhiraj Seth commended all ranks of the Indian Army and personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for their operational excellence, professionalism, and unwavering commitment. He exhorted them to remain operationally ready and agile, and to continue striving for excellence, guided by the ethos of "Nation First" and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
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