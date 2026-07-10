/COAS reviews combat readiness, counter-terror grid in northern command

General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited the Northern Command from 7 to 9 July 2026. This was his maiden visit to the Command after assuming the appointment of Chief of the Army Staff. During the three-day visit, the COAS reviewed the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, and combat readiness of formations deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland. He visited Headquarters Chinar Corps, formations in the Kashmir Valley, Headquarters White Knight Corps, and forward areas in the Jammu region.