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COAS reviews combat readiness, counter-terror grid in northern command

In Srinagar, the COAS was briefed on the Northern Command's operational perspective and the operational preparedness of Chinar Corps. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 08:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
COAS reviews combat readiness, counter-terror grid in northern command
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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