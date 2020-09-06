हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Meterological Department

Coastal Karnataka likely to receive widespread rainfall from September 6-10, predicts IMD

India Meterological Department (IMD) on Sunday (September 6) said that Coastal Karnataka is expected to receive widespread rainfall from September 6-10.

Coastal Karnataka likely to receive widespread rainfall from September 6-10, predicts IMD

India Meterological Department (IMD) on Sunday (September 6) said that Coastal Karnataka is expected to receive widespread rainfall from September 6-10.

According to IMD officer CS Patil, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall from September 6-10 and a yellow alert has been issued for the region. He added that north interior Karnataka may receive fairly widespread rainfall from September 6-10.

The IMD also predicted that Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan and Kodagu may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and an orange alert has been announced for September 8. The IMD added that these regions may experience isolated heavy rainfall  on 6,7,9,10 September and a yellow alert has been announced for the same. Bengaluru is likely to experience rain and thundershower on September 6-7.

Belgaum, Dharwad, Gadag are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall and a yellow alert has been announced for September 6 and 7. South interior Karnataka may experience widespread rainfall during September 6-10 and yellow alert has been announced for September 6,7,8 in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Tumkur, Davanagere and Chitradurga.

On Friday (September 8), the IMD had predicted heavy rainfall over eastern and southern parts of India till September 8. 

Heavy showers are likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

