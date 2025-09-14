Watch: Cobra Hides In Ceiling Light, Family Faces 36-Hour Nightmare In Noida Flat

Panic gripped a family in Noida’s Sector 51 after they spotted a cobra curled up inside their ceiling light. At first, they mistook it for a wire, but when it began to slither, the sight turned their home into a scene of horror.

Since the snake was hiding in the kitchen, the family locked themselves in upstairs rooms and survived on food deliveries from outside. They quickly alerted forest officials, who arrived with a snake catcher. For hours, the team struggled to get the reptile out. Finally, they poured a powder into the ceiling, forcing the cobra to emerge.

After a tense 36 hours, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Forest Department managed to capture the snake on Wednesday evening. A video of the shocking discovery has gone viral, with many netizens raising concerns about safety. The cobra was later released safely in the Okhla Bird Sanctuary.

In a separate incident, earlier reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, a 12-year-old girl and her 8-year-old brother lost their lives after a poisonous snake bit them while they were sleeping on the roof of their home.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Hemant Gupta said the children, identified as Shivani and her younger brother Shubham, were attacked in the early hours of Wednesday. Sadly, both passed away before they could be taken to the hospital.

In another one such incident, a video was viral wherein a trail was made to catch cobra inside a sack.

