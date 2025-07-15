Cockpit Chaos: Two Unruly Passengers Offloaded From SpiceJet Delhi-Mumbai Flight After Forceful Attempt

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Monday handed over two passengers to CISF for their unruly behaviour for attempting to approach the cockpit while the aircraft was taxiing forcefully.

According to a statement from a SpiceJet spokesperson, the incident occurred on flight SG 9282 prior to takeoff. Despite repeated warnings from the cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the Captain, the individuals refused to return to their seats, creating a disruption onboard.

"In the interest of the safety of all passengers and crew, the Captain decided to return the aircraft to the bay," the airline said. The two passengers were removed from the flight and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for further action.

