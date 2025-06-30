Cockroach In Prasad? Viral Video Sparks Outrage At Srisailam Temple

A shocking video has gone viral on the internet, allegedly exposing food contamination at the Srisailam Devasthanam temple in Andhra Pradesh. The video claims that a devotee reportedly found a cockroach inside a laddoo prasad.

A viral post on X by Telugu Scribe shows that a devotee found a dead cockroach in Laddoo Prasadam. The post caption mentioned that he complained to the temple executive officer (EO) Srinivasrao about the negligence of the temple staff.

శ్రీశైలం లడ్డు ప్రసాదంలో బొద్దింక కలకలం



ప్రసాదాల కౌంటర్ వద్ద భక్తుల ఆందోళన



ఇదేంటని ప్రశ్నించిన భక్తుడి నుంచి లడ్డు లాక్కున్న అధికారులు



ప్రసాదంలో బొద్దింక వ్యవహారంపై స్పందించిన ఆలయ ఈవో శ్రీనివాసరావు



ఈ ఘటన నిజంగా జరిగిందా లేదా ఎవరైనా కావాలనే దుష్ప్రచారం చేస్తున్నారనే దానిపై… pic.twitter.com/w5Ku6bwwbw — Telugu Scribe (TeluguScribe) June 29, 2025

Executive Officer Srinivasarao has announced that authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to verify the claim's authenticity and investigate potential misinformation.

The incident highlights the importance of strict cleanliness and hygiene protocols at religious institutions, particularly for food offerings consumed by large numbers of devotees.