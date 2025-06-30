Advertisement
Cockroach In Prasad? Viral Video Sparks Outrage At Srisailam Temple

In a viral video, a devotee found a dead cockroach in Laddoo Prasadam and the post caption mentioned that he complained to the temple executive officer (EO) Srinivasrao about the incident. 

 

Cockroach In Prasad? Viral Video Sparks Outrage At Srisailam Temple

A shocking video has gone viral on the internet, allegedly exposing food contamination at the Srisailam Devasthanam temple in Andhra Pradesh. The video claims that a devotee reportedly found a cockroach inside a laddoo prasad.

A viral post on X by Telugu Scribe shows that a devotee found a dead cockroach in Laddoo Prasadam. The post caption mentioned that he complained to the temple executive officer (EO) Srinivasrao about the negligence of the temple staff.

 

 

Executive Officer Srinivasarao has announced that authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to verify the claim's authenticity and investigate potential misinformation. 

The incident highlights the importance of strict cleanliness and hygiene protocols at religious institutions, particularly for food offerings consumed by large numbers of devotees.

