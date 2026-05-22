Meme politics vs. toffee diplomacy: How 'Cockroach Janata Party' and 'Melody' tripped Google Trends this week

Two totally unrelated yet fascinatingly similar events ruled Google Trend statistics in India this week. First of all, the satirical social-media trend, "Cockroach Janata Party," which originated as an outrage against a supreme court judge, became a full-blown political discussion topic in just days. On the other hand, an Indian chocolate toffee called Melody gained massive traction after being gifted to the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni by India's PM Narendra Modi.

Although those two phenomena occurred in totally distinct spaces, they had a single characteristic in common, which is attracting the attention of millions of netizens in no time at all.

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A master class in satirical outrage: Birth of the 'Cockroach Janata Party'

This year's most recent rise of the "Cockroach Janata Party" (CJP) can be attributed to the controversial remarks made by Supreme Court Judge Surya Kant in court on May 15. During a certain hearing, the judge used highly negative language toward young people who were unable to land a job. Despite claims that his statement was taken out of context, it caused serious unrest among social media users.

Less than 24 hours later, Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old political communications strategist and former advisor to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), set up an opposition force, albeit a satirical one: a mock 'Cockroach Janata Party.'

A place where invisible and unemployed people could express themselves through everyday frustrations turned into something else. Using the cockroach label as a pride tag, young Indians began posting millions of memes against the ruling elites.

According to Google trends, the interest rate for "Cockroach Janata Party" soared between May 15 and May 22, hitting the peak point on May 21. The term gained the highest search density in Tripura, followed by Andaman & Nicobar and Delhi. Internationally, the "Cockroach Janata Party" spiked in query volume in UAE, Nepal, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Sweet 'Melody' diplomacy takes over the internet

Around May 20, however, an entirely new kind of digital viral phenomenon took place in the diplomatic realm. While visiting Italy as part of his multi-nation European tour, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held crucial discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome.

As a brilliant reference to the famous worldwide internet meme "Melodi," which was created by the users to monitor the friendship of the two political leaders, PM Modi gifted PM Meloni a pack of traditional Indian Parle 'Melody' toffees.

The video fallback: In order to make sure that everyone would hear about this sweet event, a video of it was posted online, leading the "Melody" keyword on Google Trends to reach its all-time maximum value.

Domestically, however, all searches for this chocolate toffee were done in India’s northeast states, where Mizoram took the lead, followed by Nagaland and Manipur.

On an international level, Tanzania, surprisingly enough, recorded the highest overall search interest for "Melody." However, when viewed from a local analytics angle, this search activity can be explained as an instance of cultural connection since Tanzania searched the most about the African pop music superstar named Jay Melody and not about the Europeans' diplomatic relations in the region. In addition to this, there were also some spikes for "Melody" registered in Myanmar, Slovakia, and Kenya.

What is search interest as defined by Google Trends?

To put all this into perspective, Google Trends measures search interest based on a scale that goes from 1 to 100. A score of 100 doesn’t indicate the highest amount of searches for a certain topic but rather its popularity in comparison with other searches done within this period.

This week alone, two different things gained the highest possible rating, that is, 100, namely a youth group inspired by insects and a wrapper of 90s chocolate.

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