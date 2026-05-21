'Cockroaches don't die!': Viral Cockroach Janta Party launches defiant new handle after original account withheld by X

In a bid to respond to the censorship imposed by the Indian government on its main social media handle, the rapidly growing satirical online movement, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), created a new Twitter handle reading, "Cockroaches don't die."

The creation of the new handle has been done by the founder of the satirical movement, a 30-year-old digital communication strategist, Abhijeet Dipke. The move is indicative of the impending prolonged struggle between Gen Z satirists and federal content regulators on digital platforms.

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Censonship in action

The censorship controversy arose after attempts to access the primary account @CJP_2029 were met with a screen displaying a message that read, "Account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand". All major social platforms follow localized censorship orders from federal IT wing agencies in emergencies.

The CJP counter-offensive

Primary Handle ----> @CJP_2029 (Withheld per Indian Legal Directive)

Secondary Handle ----> @Cockroachisback (Trending)

Updated Motto ----> "Cockroaches don't die!"

"Not surprisingly, the account belonging to Cockroach Janta Party is suspended in India," Dipke noted in his personal post, before immediately advising his numerous followers to switch to the backup account. So far, neither MeitY nor the X policy team has officially commented on the specific legal justification for this action.

The exploding metrics

The wide-ranging restriction order was precipitated by an explosive digital explosion that sent shockwaves across established political battlegrounds.

Within just one week of its creation, the parody campaign had exploded into a massive social media force, managing to accumulate more than 14 million followers on Instagram. Such rapid expansion resulted in the satire account overtaking the official Instagram account of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Modi, and reaching a level of popularity rivaling that of the official Indian National Congress (INC).

Instagram popularity rankings

BJP Official Handle -------> About 11.5 Million Followers

Cockroach Janta Party ---> About 14.0 Million Followers (Under One Week)

Indian National Congress ---> Around 15.2 Million Followers

From a courtroom put-down to the arming of a 350k-member digital army

The "Cockroach Janta Party" came into existence as a satirical reaction to comments made by the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant, in a hearing of the Supreme Court. While dealing with the issue of people using fake degrees to fool the public system, the Chief Justice used terms like "cockroaches" and "parasites" in reference to certain unemployed youth engaged in digital activism.

While issuing a clarification to his remarks that he only referred to fraudulent professionals and not job seekers, the Chief Justice did little to stop Indians from taking offence and co-opting the term into their vernacular. Branding themselves as "Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed," the CJP movement has hit a chord with an online demographic suffering from rising unemployment levels and exam paper leaks.

Already boasting over 350,000 verified members across official online mediums through a crowdsourced database, the movement continues to grow in size.

The five-point manifesto behind the sarcastic movement

Although technology platforms try to limit the reach of these individuals' main communication channels, there is no slowing down in this process. CJP activists keep distributing their viral 5-point manifesto through other alternative social media platforms such as Telegram, Signal, and Reddit.

The manifesto calls for an end to all institutional privileges, including a ban on retirement of judges from taking up any Rajya Sabha seat or governmental positions, 50% reservation of politics for women, and cancellation of media licenses owned by powerful billionaire groups.

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